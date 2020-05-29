WebMD Health News

Coronavirus Daily Digest: May 29, 2020

By Debbie Koenig
photo of empty street

The CDC presents expansive guidelines for reopening American offices. Infections and deaths are still rising in a dozen states. And for the first time ever, the Boston Marathon is canceled. Here’s the latest news on coronavirus:

  • Let’s talk reopening: The CDC has issued sweeping new guidelines on the safest ways to reopen offices. In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio expects up to 400,000 residents to head back to work in the first half of next month, as the city prepares to begin lifting some of its most stringent coronavirus restrictions. Illinois is joining many of its neighboring Midwest states in reopening some retail shops, restaurants, salons, and other businesses today, but Chicagoans will have to wait.
  • The panel assembled by President Donald Trump to confront the pandemic has been sharply curtailed while the White House looks ahead to reopening.
  • Requiring patients to visit a hospital, clinic, or medical office to get an abortion pill is needlessly risking their health during the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of physicians allege in a lawsuit that seeks to suspend the federal rule.
  • Organizers canceled the Boston Marathon for the first time in its history, ending a 124-year run that had persisted through two World Wars, a volcanic eruption and even another pandemic.
  • Even as the pace of new infections quickens — with nearly 700,000 new known cases reported in the last week after the pathogen found greater footholds in Latin America and the Gulf States — many countries are sputtering into reopenings at what experts fear may be the worst time. In South Korea, more than 500 schools closed again as the country moves to stamp out a resurgence of the coronavirus in the capital, Seoul, and its surrounding metropolitan area.
  • A New York Times reporter and photographer are driving more than 3,700 miles to document life as Europe reopens, where surreal moments now seem normal, and normality surreal.
WebMD Health News
© 2020 WebMD, LLC. All rights reserved.

Health Solutions

More from WebMD