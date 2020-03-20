COVID-19 & Kindness: ‘Caremongering’ Is Trending

March 20, 2020 -- Pandemics such as the new coronavirus outbreak can breed anxiety and fear, as shown by hoarding shoppers with overflowing carts and long lines of tense people outside gun and ammo shops. But they can also fuel kindness, with neighbors helping neighbors and complete strangers lending a hand to those in need.

When Jeff Kaplan, 58, began working from home in mid-March instead of going to the office for his software sales job, he decided he needed to "repurpose" his commute time to help others. "We have a pretty tight neighborhood page on Facebook," says Kaplan, who lives in Indianapolis. He posted about the possibility of helping around the neighborhood to cope with the need for groceries and other supplies. The response from others was instant -- Ping! Ping! “I want to help."

On his Facebook page, Help in the Hood, Kaplan directs those interested to the community he built with an online tool. Within a day after he posed the idea, 30 people had signed up. Other neighborhoods wanted in. As of March 19, more than 100 members in more than 20 different neighborhoods are involved.

Members report things like, "I'm at Costco, there's no chicken," so other members can stay informed. Kaplan got a request from one neighbor whose husband was traveling, and she had one sick child and another with special needs. He ran to the market to get her groceries. One member is "the store reporter," telling others that the milk has come in at Kroger, for instance. The group uses Venmo and PayPal to pay for purchases -- with no problems, Kaplan says.

Jaquelin Spong, 60, a physicist who lives near Woodstock, VA, in the Shenandoah Valley, was concerned about her neighbors and the potential for the epidemic to grow if people didn't stay home more. "We are pretty isolated [here] and we don't have any cases [of COVID-19]. People go to Walmart and say 'What is the problem?' "

As a physicist, she understands and tries to explain to people that the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, is exponential. "If we don't do something really soon [to slow the spread], we are going to be in a world of hurt."