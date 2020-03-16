COVID-19 Prompts 'Lifesaving' Policy Change for Opioid Addiction

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

UPDATED MARCH 20, 2020 -- In the face of the US COVID-19 pandemic, the US Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) has announced further policy changes with respect to at-home treatment of opioid use disorder (OUD).

Last week, the agency issued a directive to allow some patients in opioid treatment programs (OTP) to take home their medication, announcing that states may request "blanket exceptions" for all stable patients in an OTP to receive a 28-day supply of take-home doses of medications such as methadone and buprenorphine, for treatment of opioid use disorder (OUD).

The agency also said states are now allowed to request up to 14 days of take-home medication for patients who are less stable but who can, in the judgement of OTP clinicians, safely handle this level of take-home medication.

"SAMHSA recognizes the evolving issues surrounding COVID-19 and the emerging needs OTPs continue to face," the agency writes.

In its new guidance, the SAMHSA also acknowledges that because of the pandemic, many substance use disorder treatment provider offices are now closed, and many patients are unable to present for in-person treatment services because they are quarantined or in self-isolation. This situation, the agency notes, has intensified the need for telehealth services and/or telephone consultations, making it difficult for providers to abide by current patient privacy regulations.

As a result, SAMHSA has relaxed existing regulations requiring providers to obtain written patient consent for disclosure of substance use disorder records, which "would not apply in these situations to the extent that, as determined by the provider(s) a medical emergency exists." An FAQ section on the SAMHSA website offers detailed, up-to-date guidance for providing methadone and buprenorphine treatment.

"SAMHSA affirms its commitment to supporting OTPs in any way possible during this time. As such, we are expanding our previous guidance to provide increased flexibility," the agency said.

A "Lifesaving" Decision

Commenting on the initial SAMHSA policy change for Medscape Medical News, Richard Saitz, MD, professor and chair of the department of community health sciences, Boston University School of Public Health, Massachusetts, said, the policy "is not only a good idea, it is critical and lifesaving."