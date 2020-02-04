Firings, Furloughs, and Pay Cuts in Advance of COVID-19 Surge

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 31, 2020 -- CORRECTED April 1, 2020 // Last week, doctors at a Boston-area hospital learned via video conferencing that they would be receiving a 20% pay cut — a slap in the face at the precise moment that those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic need a pat on the back (and some more N95 respirators too).

But Steward Health Care System, which runs the hospital and dozens of others around the country, did the math and decided that the pay cuts were necessary to survive what they called "a seismic shock to our system." They also announced furloughs for a large number of their nonclinical staff.

Spirits sank after the announcement. "It was devastating," said one Boston doctor who works for Steward and asked not to be identified for fear of retribution. "I didn't say much during the call because I was so panicked, and I didn't want to be crying on the call."

Someone else did speak up, a senior colleague who warned that such a cut would kill morale at a time when physicians were already feeling vulnerable because of other shortages, including personal protective equipment. (Requests for interviews with Steward Health Care System executives were declined.)

Furloughs, layoffs, and even firings are happening elsewhere too. Hospitals in virus hotspots have already come up short on beds and face masks. Now a shortage of cash is prompting many to fire some of their healthcare workers, or furlough them temporarily, or — like Steward Health Care System — slash their pay checks.

Despite almost $200 billion earmarked for hospital systems in the recently passed federal stimulus package, many hospitals are still in dire financial straits. Most make the majority of their money through so-called elective procedures, such as knee replacements and cataract surgeries, almost all of which have been postponed in order to conserve personal protective equipment and minimize spread of the virus. Those cancellations translate to a significant financial hit.

On top of that, hospitals will lose an average of $1800 on every COVID-19 case, according to projections by Strata Decision Technology, a healthcare financial planning and analytic company. Some, they estimate, may lose much more, between $6000 and $8000 per patient. And hospitals were already hurting. According to a report from Bloomberg, at least 30 hospitals entered bankruptcy in 2019.