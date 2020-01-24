What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 23, 2020 -- The guideline on coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection control and prevention for hospitals was released on March 4, 2020 by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.[1]

Hospitals should monitor the CDC website (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html) for up-to-date information and resources.

Hospitals should contact their local health department if they have questions or suspect a patient or health care provider (HCP) has COVID-19.

Hospitals should have plans for monitoring healthcare personnel with exposure to patients with known or suspected COVID-19. Additional information about monitoring healthcare personnel is available at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/guidance-risk-assesmenthcp.html.

Risk Assessment and Screening

Older adults and those with underlying chronic medical conditions or immunocompromised state may be most at risk for severe outcomes. This should be considered in the decision to monitor the patient as an outpatient or inpatient.

Hospitals should identify visitors and patients at risk for having COVID-19 infection before or immediately upon arrival to the healthcare facility. They should ask patients about the following:

Fever or symptoms of a respiratory infection, such as a cough and sore throat. International travel within the last 14 days to restricted countries. For updated information on restricted countries, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html Contact with someone with known or suspected COVID-19.

For patients identified as at-risk, implement respiratory hygiene and cough etiquette (ie, placing a face mask over the patient’s nose and mouth, if that has not already been done) and isolate the patient in an examination room with the door closed.

If the patient cannot be immediately moved to an examination room, ensure they are not allowed to wait among other patients seeking care. Identify a separate, well-ventilated space that allows waiting patients to be separated by 6 or more feet, with easy access to respiratory hygiene supplies. In some settings, medically-stable patients might opt to wait in a personal vehicle or outside the healthcare facility where they can be contacted by mobile phone when it is their turn to be evaluated.