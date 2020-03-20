Hong Kong Has Spike in Coronavirus Cases

March 20, 2020 -- A record one-day spike of 48 coronavirus cases occurred Friday in Hong Kong as thousands of people returned to the city this week ahead of widening travel restrictions.

In response to the sudden surge of cases, officials announced new quarantine measures that require anyone arriving from abroad to self-isolate for 14 days, the Washington Post reported.

The 48 cases represent about a quarter of all cases previously recorded in Hong Kong, which now as more than 250 confirmed infections.

The city is "at the highest risk since this began," said Gabriel Leung, chair of public health at Hong Kong University who is serving on the Hong Kong government's coronavirus committee, according to the South China Morning Post, the Washington Post reported.

"When one patient passes the virus to two people in the community to form an unknown number of hidden transmission chains, then it's very likely that we will have 400 to 600 cases in the next two weeks," Leung said.