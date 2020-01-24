Kaiser's COVID-19 Chief Shares Surge Strategies

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 20, 2020 -- With the San Francisco Bay Area already mired in coronavirus cases, the lead physician for Kaiser Permanente's national coronavirus response shared advice on sorting patients, preserving PPE supplies, protecting staff and patients, and optimizing resources.

"It's time now to scale," Stephen Parodi, MD, said in an online interview Thursday with Howard Bauchner, MD, JAMA's editor in chief.

"Open your surge plans up and get them going. Even if you haven't seen it in your community yet, it will be there, and you need to be ready," said Parodi, an infectious disease physician in Oakland, California.

He described the experience at Kaiser's hospital in San Jose, California, in which "almost half the hospital is filled with either COVID-confirmed or persons under investigation."

"We have filled one entire ICU just with COVID patients," he said. "That means we had to repurpose another unit to take care of the regular ICU patients."

Greeters Sort "Sick" From "Not sick"

Bauchner asked how the hospital is sorting patients when someone comes in with respiratory symptoms, a cough, and a fever.

Parodi said that telemedicine options have greatly reduced the number who come to a facility, but when they do come, trained greeters are in place to screen for symptoms.

If the person is deemed "not sick" they go to a designated "clean" area in the clinic or the emergency department. Those who are sick are taken to a tent or a particular area where healthcare providers are already wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), Parodi explained.

"Essentially, it's a triage method," he said, which should reduce healthcare worker exposure and preserve PPE.

He said many parts of the country will soon have access to automated testing for COVID-19. But for now, most areas are limited by manual testing and the availability of swabs. He said Kaiser is working with the local public health departments to get more.

Because of the surge of patients, Kaiser has moved toward cohorting patients diagnosed with COVID-19 and those suspected of having COVID-19 on one ward. Two patients who are confirmed to have COVID-19 and not known to have other contagious diseases can share a room, he said.