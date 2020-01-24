COMMENTARY: Oxygen Targets in COVID-19 With ARDS: What's Optimal?

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 17, 2020 -- The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has strained medical resources in countries across the world. Early data from Wuhan, China, show that more than a third of patients with this infection (41.3%) will require oxygen and more than 1 in 20 (6.1%) will require mechanical ventilation. A somewhat smaller portion (3.4%) will develop acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

Given its apparent transmissibility and the lack of an effective vaccine or treatment, projected infection rates and requirements for respiratory support may overwhelm the health systems of affected countries.

Before discussing what we've learned about oxygen requirements for these patients, I need to throw out several disclaimers.

First, the data we have on disease presentation, behavior, and clinical course are evolving faster than most of us can keep up. What is true today may not be true tomorrow. This piece is likely to be relevant for only a short period of time.

Second, although COVID-19 is already straining the resources required to provide respiratory support to patients, it's unlikely that the oxygen supply will be affected, at least not in hospitals located in developed countries. Outcomes for critically ill patients, however, are directly affected by oxygen targets. And because the devices required for oxygen delivery have been limited in some areas, oxygen targets may determine the distribution of limited resources.

Now that we have that out of the way, let's discuss what we know about oxygen targets for critically ill patients without COVID-19. Like many topics, this is something we've been debating for decades, with an uptick in data and recommendations over the past 5 years. The reason for the debate is simple: Oxygen is required for aerobic metabolism and sustained organ function, so in theory, more should be better. In reality, though, this is not true. Humans do not walk around in a hyperoxygenated state, and too much oxygen has harmful effects. These include, but are not limited to, unwanted vasoconstriction, free radical development with subsequent damage to tissues, and nitrogen washout in the lungs with resulting atelectasis and de-recruitment.