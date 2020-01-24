The Power of Hand-Washing to Prevent Coronavirus

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 06, 2020 -- The single most important piece of advice health experts can give to help us stay safe from COVID-19 is this one: Wash your hands.

"In the final analysis, it's the hands. The hands are the connecting piece," says Elizabeth Scott, PhD. Scott co-directs the Center for Hygiene and Health in Home and Community at Simmons University in Boston.

"You can't necessarily control what you touch. You can't control who else touched it. But you can look after your own hands," she says.

Hand-washing — with soap and water — is a far more powerful weapon against germs than many of us realize.

Scott says it works on two fronts: "The first thing that's happening is that you're physically removing things from your hands. At the same time, for certain agents, the soap will actually be busting open that agent, breaking it apart."

Coronaviruses, like this year's version that has left 100,000 worldwide infected with COVID-19, are encased in a lipid envelope — basically, a layer of fat. Soap can break that fat apart and make the virus unable to infect you.

The second thing soap does is mechanical. It makes skin slippery so that with enough rubbing, we can pry germs off and rinse them away.

Sounds pretty simple, but the vast majority of people still don't do it right.

A 2013 study had trained observers discreetly watch more than 3,700 people wash their hands. It found that only about 5% of them followed all the rules. About one in four people just wet their hands without using soap — a move hygiene researchers call the "splash and dash." About one in 10 didn't wash at all after a trip to the restroom. The most common shortcoming for most people was time. Only 5% spent more than 15 seconds washing, rubbing, and rinsing their hands.

Scott says that's not good enough if you're trying to keep from getting sick.

With a new virus on the loose, the stakes are higher now. It's time to bring your technique up to speed.