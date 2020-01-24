Commentary: An Ophthalmologist's View of COVID-19

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 23, 2020 -- Healthcare professionals, like everyone else, have been thrown into a new world dominated by fear and uncertainty. We are wondering what we can do to confront this pandemic. As ophthalmologists, the answers aren't always clear.

I can confidently say that I have no business or knowledge in managing a patient with acute respiratory distress. I do not believe that ophthalmologists will ever be needed to "man a vent," but you never know—these are unprecedented times.

Issues surrounding the supply chain raise yet more questions: Will we have enough personal protective equipment? Does it make sense to conserve supplies until we get a better handle on the pandemic? Should we be closing our clinics to help prevent the spread of the virus? Elective cases are already being suspended in many hospitals across the country; should we now convert those operating rooms into makeshift ICUs?

By now, we have all learned the term "flattening the curve" and, hopefully, understand its necessity. The more we can decrease the rate of transmission and spread out the rate of infection, the better chance we have as a healthcare community to manage and care for potential patients. It will also allow us to conserve our supplies if we experience a wave of COVID-19–positive patients.

Even if we can agree on the goals, we will struggle to identify the best means of achieving them. The policies at my institution are constantly in flux. Yesterday we were practicing social distancing and only allowing essential staff members to be in the clinic. Medical students were present but in a limited role. But today we have opted to essentially close our clinics and postpone all elective surgeries, while continuing to treat patients with urgent ophthalmic problems only and follow up on those with postoperative appointments.

These methods will differ depending on your practice type (eg, solo or group practice, hospital or academic based), where you operate (eg, ambulatory surgery center, hospital), and which state you practice in.

I practice at a teaching institution, where we also have a responsibility to our residents. Currently, they are still helping to triage, examine, and treat patients, but their clinical and surgical volume has been decimated. So far, everyone is taking it in stride. For our third-year residents in particular, this could have a big impact on their surgical experience. I am not sure what the remedy is, given that we do not really have a choice in the matter. But even if they do not get another surgical case this year, I am confident that they have received solid training thus far.