MONDAY, March 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- "I have worked the last four days, and I have cried every day."

Eileen McStay, a registered nurse at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, is on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is mentally and emotionally wearing her and her colleagues down.

McStay works on a hospital floor filled with nothing but lonely, scared coronavirus patients, some of whom are fighting for their lives.

She goes home to an empty apartment -- her four kids are staying with their father during the crisis, and she won't let her boyfriend come around for fear of infecting him.

"They are telling us at work to treat yourself as if you're positive," McStay said. "The infectious disease doctor told us that statistically, 100% of health care workers will be positive by the time this is over," she added.

"I haven't had a hug in seven days," McStay said. "Not from my kids. Not from my parents. And it kills me."

Most people are struggling with the isolation of staying home to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.

But the health care workers who must go out to care for those in need are paying an even greater price, in terms of their own emotional health.

Lessons from Wuhan

A new study of Chinese health care workers provides some insight into what McStay and her colleagues say they are dealing with as they care for others.

Researchers found that front-line health care workers in Wuhan, the epicenter of the pandemic, were much more likely to report depression, anxiety and insomnia than people working elsewhere in China.

Frontline health care workers directly engaged in treating patients with COVID-19 are three times as likely to suffer insomnia and more than 50% more likely to suffer depression or anxiety, according to the results published online March 23 in JAMA Network Open.

Dr. Roy Perlis is a psychiatrist with Massachusetts General Hospital, in Boston, who wrote an editorial accompanying the study. "The important point the paper makes is just how much depression, anxiety, insomnia we're already seeing in health care workers. They describe levels of stress that are strongly predictive of risk for post-traumatic stress disorder later on," he said.