APRIL 24, 2020 -- Clinical practice guidelines on the management of hypoxic COVID-19 patients have been released by the Society of Critical Care Medicine and the European Society of Intensive Care Medicine.[1]

Hypoxic Patients With COVID-19

If there is an indication for endotracheal intubation, do the following:

Perform the intubation.

Ensure an airway expert performs the intubation.

Use N-95/FFP-2 or equivalent respirator masks and other personal protective equipment and infection control precautions.

Minimize staff presence in the room.

Consider using videolaryngoscopy if available

If endotracheal intubation is not indicated and the patient is tolerating supplemental oxygen, do the following: