What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:
APRIL 24, 2020 -- Clinical practice guidelines on the management of hypoxic COVID-19 patients have been released by the Society of Critical Care Medicine and the European Society of Intensive Care Medicine.[1]
Hypoxic Patients With COVID-19
If there is an indication for endotracheal intubation, do the following:
-
Perform the intubation.
-
Ensure an airway expert performs the intubation.
-
Use N-95/FFP-2 or equivalent respirator masks and other personal protective equipment and infection control precautions.
-
Minimize staff presence in the room.
- Consider using videolaryngoscopy if available
If endotracheal intubation is not indicated and the patient is tolerating supplemental oxygen, do the following:
-
Closely monitor the patient for worsening.
-
Target peripheral capillary oxygen saturation (SpO2) at 92-96%.
-
Ensure appropriate infection control precautions are in place.
-
Do not delay endotracheal intubation should the patient’s condition worsen.
-
If endotracheal intubation is not indicated and the patient is not tolerating supplemental oxygen, consider using high-flow nasal cannula. If this is tolerated, do the following:
-
Closely monitor the patient for worsening.
-
Target SpO2 at 92-96%.
-
Ensure appropriate infection control precautions are in place.
-
Do not delay endotracheal intubation should the patient’s condition worsen.
-
If endotracheal intubation is not indicated, the patient is not tolerating supplemental oxygen, and the patient is not tolerating high-flow nasal cannula (or it is not available), do the following:
-
Consider noninvasive positive-pressure ventilation.
-
Closely monitor the patient at short intervals.
-
Do not delay endotracheal intubation should the patient’s condition worsen.