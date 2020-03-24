Multi-Level Distancing Is Best Against COVID-19: Study

“We have a patchwork of responses as opposed to a national response,” says Carlos Del Rio, MD, a professor of infectious diseases at Emory University. “We really need a coordinated national response.”

Cities and states across the U.S. are using each of those approaches, but they vary. By Wednesday morning, 17 states will be under “stay-at-home” orders, which address all three: The orders call for all nonessential businesses to shut down, all schools to close, and all residents to stay at home as much as possible. An additional seven states have restrictions that don’t require every element. Some states have few restrictions of any kind.

March 24, 2020 -- A combination of quarantine, school closures, and work-from-home measures is the most effective way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a new study in The Lancet Infectious Diseases.

Too Soon to Lift Restrictions?

Even without nationwide stay-at-home orders, as the number of COVID-19 cases here continues to grow, President Trump on Tuesday called for lifting restrictions by Easter, less than 3 weeks away.

“I gave it 2 weeks,” he said during a Fox News town hall. “We can socially distance ourselves and go to work.”

Public health experts say it’s not that simple.

“Easter is April 12th. If the President would like to do this, I suggest he calls for a national shelter at home until then,” says Del Rio. “That will give us 18 days to scale up testing and do the things that are needed to flatten the curve and prevent thousands of unnecessary deaths.”

Howard Forman, MD, a professor at Yale University School of Public Health, also advises against simply lifting restrictions. “We need to have far more widespread testing, to gain a better understanding of where regional hot spots are today and where they’ll be in one, two, three weeks,” he says. “Based on what we know today, it’s impossible to imagine that we could be easing up on restrictions anywhere on April 12, without putting millions of people at risk.”

This new study, the first to look at how well distancing works, also suggests lifting restrictions would be a mistake. Done by researchers at the National University of Singapore, the study created a virtual replica of Singapore’s population and applied an epidemic simulation nationwide.