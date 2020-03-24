Potential Coronavirus Drugs Already in Low Supply

March 24, 2020 -- Strong demand for medications that show promise as treatments for coronavirus have led to shortages of those drugs in the United States.

The antiviral drug remedisivir is one of those medications. It's made by California-based Gilead Sciences, which noted "an exponential increase in compassionate use requests. This has flooded an emergency treatment access system," CBS News reported.

That overwhelming demand forced the company to put remdesivir on hold for compassionate use.

Another drug that's shown promise against coronavirus is hydroxychloroquine, and lupus patients who rely on the drug are now facing dangerous shortages.

"If people without symptoms are hoarding this medication, it means many lives may potentially be lost," Brooklyn Dr. Jinesh Patel told CBS News.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is allowing more testing of drugs that may be effective against the coronavirus, and those on the front lines of the battle against the pandemic are eager for such testing to begin.