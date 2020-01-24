Amazon Suspends Accounts for Price Gouging

March 25, 2020 -- More than 3,900 accounts have been suspended by Amazon for price gouging during the coronavirus pandemic, and the company also pulled more than half a million offers of products.

"Amazon strictly prohibits sellers from exploiting an emergency by charging excessively high prices on products and shipping," the company said in a blog post Monday, CBS News reported.

"We have deployed a dedicated team that's working continuously to identify and investigate unfairly priced products that are now in high demand, such as protective masks and hand sanitizer," according to Amazon.

The company also said it is "proactively sharing information with state attorneys general and federal regulators about sellers we suspect have engaged in egregious price gouging of products related to the COVID-19 crisis," CBS News reported.