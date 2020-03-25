Cardiac Injury Common in COVID-19, Predicts Mortality

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 25, 2020 -- In an observational study from Wuhan, China, cardiac injury was seen in 19.7% of patients with confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and was an independent predictor of in-hospital mortality.

Mortality among patients with cardiac injury was 51.2%, compared with 4.5% among those without cardiac injury (P < .001).

In a Cox regression model, patients with cardiac injury (vs without) had more than a fourfold increased risk for death during the time from symptom onset to death (hazard ratio, 4.26; 95% CI, 1.92 - 9.49).

Cardiac injury was defined as blood levels of high-sensitivity troponin I (hs-TnI) above the 99th-percentile upper reference limit, regardless of new abnormalities in electrocardiography and echocardiography.

Median hs-TnI was 0.19 μg/L in patients with cardiac injury and less than 0.006, the lowest measured value in that hospital, in those without cardiac injury (P < .001).

Shaobo Shi, MD, and colleagues from the Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University, China, published their findings online March 25 in JAMA Cardiology.

"On the basis of the present results of hs-TnI and ECG findings in a subset of patients, we can only estimate the severity of cardiac injury. Thus, because of the current limited evidence, the question of whether the SARS-CoV-2 virus can directly injure the heart requires further demonstration," Shi and colleagues conclude.

The study involved 416 consecutive patients hospitalized at Renmin Hospital with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 from January 20 to February 10.

"If these findings are true, we should proactively examine for myocardial injury in all COVID-19 patients, as early detection and treatment may save more lives," said Ron Waksman, MD, in an email exchange.

"A few words of caution though: this study was done on patients who were admitted for hospitalization and may not apply to all patients who are tested as COVID-19-positive. Also, patients with myocardial injury had multiorgan failure, so involvement of the myocardium may not be specific but could be part of the diffuseness of the disease that also involved the heart," he added.