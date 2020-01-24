COVID-19 and Angiotensin Drugs: Help or Harm?

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 25, 2020 -- The controversy about whether angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors and angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) may increase susceptibility to the COVID-19 virus infection continues unabated, with new commentaries about this appearing almost daily.

The issue has been widely covered in the consumer press, leading to patient anxiety and uncertainty about whether to keep taking these medications. Doctors report being inundated with calls from panicked patients who want to discontinue treatment.

Cardiovascular societies are appealing for calm and have issued statements stressing there is no sound evidence to support the idea that ACE inhibitors or ARBs can increase risk of infection with COVID-19 and urging patients not to discontinue their medications.

Meanwhile, other information has surfaced suggesting that ACE inhibitors and ARBs may actually be beneficial in patients with COVID-19 infection by reducing the risk or severity of viralpneumonia, with some authors even suggesting that that these drugs may have potential as treatments for patients with the infection.

So what are clinicians supposed to do with all these conflicting hypotheses and patient anxiety? Here, Medscape Medical News reviews the available evidence supporting both suggestions of possible harm and benefit with ACE inhibitors and ARBs with regard to COVID-19, and discusses the evidence with several leading cardiovascular experts.

Many recent papers and commentaries have been published on this issue of possible harm with ACE inhibitors and ARBs in recent weeks.

First, several studies from China are reporting a high incidence of cardiovascular comorbidities, including hypertension and diabetes, in patients with severe cases or deaths from coronavirus, and ACE inhibitors and ARBs are agents very commonly used in these conditions. However, this could be accounted for by confounding, as patients with cardiovascular conditions will be older and likely to have other comorbidities as well.

It has been shown that COVID-19 uses the ACE2 receptor to gain access into cells. A key study by Zhou et al describing this was published in the journal Nature in February. In that study, the authors write: "We show that 2019-nCoV (COVID-19) is able to use ACE2 proteins as an entry receptor to enter ACE2-expressing cells, but not cells that did not express ACE2, indicating that ACE2 is probably the cell receptor through which 2019-nCoV enters cells."