COVID-19 May Delay Some Cancer Treatments

WEDNESDAY, March 25, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Early findings involving cancer patients from Wuhan, China -- the original epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic -- suggest that many contracted the coronavirus while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

That could mean that this vulnerable population might need to discuss delaying cancer care to help minimize their odds of infection, the study authors said.

"We propose that aggressive measures be undertaken to reduce frequency of hospital visits of patients with cancer during a viral epidemic going forward," wrote a team led by Dr. Conghua Xie, of the department of radiation and medical oncology at Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University.

The research, which focused on 12 cancer patients treated at the hospital in January and February, was published March 25 in the journal JAMA Oncology.

It's long been understood that cancer, as well as its therapies, have the unfortunate side effect of weakening a patient's immune system. That can leave a patient more vulnerable to infectious illness, including COVID-19.

In the new study, Xie's team tracked infection incidence among more than 1,500 patients with cancer admitted to Zhongnan Hospital.

Twelve of those patients were later diagnosed with COVID-19, and the infection rate of the cancer patients was more than double that of the general population of Wuhan.

That's probably because people with cancer are often "immunocompromised," Xie's group wrote, and many may contract the new coronavirus during visits to the hospital for cancer care.

As seen in the general population, the risk of developing COVID-19 among cancer patients tended to rise with age: eight of 12 patients were over 60. Seven patients had lung cancer.

Three of the patients -- two with lung cancer, another with pancreatic cancer -- went on to develop severe COVID-19 requiring ICU care. All three died.

Of the remaining nine patients, six have recovered and have been discharged from the hospital, the team said.

According to the researchers, the take-home message from this small, early study is that during the COVID-19 pandemic, decisions may need to be made on curtailing cancer care. And if patients do require in-hospital treatment, "proper isolation protocols must be in place to mitigate the risk of [viral] infection," they said.