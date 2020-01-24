COVID-19: Dramatic Changes to Telepsychiatry Rules and Regs

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 26, 2020 -- In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the rules and regulations governing telepsychiatry services have changed dramatically, the most radical of which is the introduction of a new waiver by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Under the 1135 emergency waiver, Medicare has expanded telehealth services to include patients across the country — not just in rural areas or under other limited conditions, as was previously the case. In addition, there's now a waiver to the Ryan Haight Act that allows the prescribing of controlled substances via telemedicine.

Peter Yellowlees, MD, from University of California Davis, Sacramento, reported that outpatient service at his center was converted to an almost 100% telepsychiatry service over the last 10 days. He and John Torous, MD, director of digital psychiatry at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, Massachusetts, led a free webinar Friday sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

During the hour-long event, they answered questions and offered tips on changes in licensure, patient safety, new prescribing rules, and equipment needed.

"Clinicians need to be aware of these changes so they can ensure they are reaching as many people as possible and taking advantage of the reduced barriers to offering safe and effective video visits," Torous told Medscape Medical News.

"This Is Huge"

The new 1135 waiver "basically says CMS will pay for any patient on Medicare who is seen by video by any provider who is correctly licensed in any state in this country," Yellowlees told webinar attendees.

"You don't need to be licensed in the state where the patient is if the patient is on Medicare. This opens up a huge number of patients we can now see on video," he said. "And you can bill at normal Medicare rates for whatever you normally get for your in-person patients."

Although this temporary rule only applies to Medicare and not to private insurers, or to patients on Medicaid, "these are really big changes. This is huge," Torous said.