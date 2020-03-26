NYC Hospitals Struggle With Coronavirus Surge

March 26, 2020 -- On a sunny, early spring day in Woodside, Queens, you’d expect to hear the shouts of children at recess from a nearby school, rumbling trucks making deliveries, music blasting out of car windows. Instead, right now the only sound is the occasional wail of a siren, another ambulance transporting another patient to one of the city’s COVID-19-crowded hospitals. Elmhurst Hospital, the closest one, lost 13 patients to COVID in a single day. New York state, and in particular New York City, has become the epicenter of the outbreak in the U.S. and a harbinger of what other hotspots can expect. By noon on Thursday, the state had 37,258 confirmed cases, more than half the cases in the entire country. And 21,393 of them are in New York City alone -- 3,537 diagnosed just yesterday. Across the state, 358 people have died. Of that number, 281 were in the city.

Not Enough As of Wednesday evening, 3,922 people had been hospitalized in New York City. The influx of cases threatens to overwhelm certain hospitals in the city, where emergency rooms run out of gurneys and patients have waited up to 60 hours for a bed. In the 3 weeks since the virus hit the city, Brooklyn Hospital Center has seen 800 COVID-19 patients, according to the New York Times. To meet the anticipated need for inpatient treatment, the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan is being turned into a medical center with four 250-bed hospitals, the Times said. A 1,000-bed Navy hospital ship has been promised, but it won’t arrive until mid-April. Governor Andrew Cuomo said the goal is to have an overflow capacity of at least 1,000 beds in all five of the city’s boroughs plus surrounding counties. In order to treat all those patients, hospitals will require more workers. Cuomo put out a call for retired health care professionals to volunteer. More than 50,000 have signed up.