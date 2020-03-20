Stroke Drug Could Help COVID-19 Patients

THURSDAY, March 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- For people very sick with COVID-19, access to a mechanical ventilator can mean life or death. Trouble is, they're in short supply in the United Sates and around the world.

Now, research suggests that a widely used clot-busting stroke drug might help COVID-19 patients who can't access a ventilator or who fail to improve even when they do gain access.

The research focuses on a drug called tissue plasminogen activator (tPA), which is normally used to quickly dissolve blood clots that cause strokes or heart attacks.

New data from China and Italy suggest that people with COVID-19 have a significant blood-clotting disorder. Patients in respiratory failure develop blood clots in the lungs and tiny blockages in the lung's blood vessels. These tiny clots keep blood from reaching air spaces in the lungs, and that's where blood normally receives oxygen from the lungs.

"This is a way to repurpose a drug for which there is already widespread clinical utility," said senior researcher Dr. Michael Yaffe, a professor of biology and biological engineering at Massachusetts of Institute of Technology.

Dr. Hunter Moore, a transplant fellow at the University of Colorado Denver, is a study co-author.

"Everyone is looking for ways to mitigate the threat of this disease, and there's a lot of investment and interest in new drugs," Moore said. "But if this disease gets out of control, those drugs won't have had safety evaluations. TPA has."

While well-studied in stroke and heart attack, the use of tPA for acute respiratory distress syndrome has mostly been investigated in animals. A small human trial was conducted in 2001 on people with severe respiratory distress who weren't expected to survive.

Moore said tPA reduced the death rate in those patients from 100% to 70%.

The researchers noted that further studies haven't been done because people typically improve well with the support of ventilators. But as COVID-19 overwhelms the health care system, there may not be enough ventilators for patients who need them.

"TPA may potentially hold therapeutic value in treating severely ill COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome that is unresponsive to typical ventilation strategies," said Dr. Robert Glatter, an emergency physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.