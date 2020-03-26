Young People Far From Immune to Coronavirus' Bite

March 26, 2020 -- Even as spring breakers continued to party on Florida beaches, stories popped up across the internet over the last week about the new coronavirus infecting more and more young people, despite the conventional wisdom that seniors and the elderly were most at risk.

Stories about people like David Lat, 44, a lawyer and legal blogger, lying struggling to breathe at NYU Langone Medical Center. “I’ve never been this sick in my entire life,” he told Law.com, which says he was healthy enough to do intense interval training and walk about 25 miles a week before catching the virus.

Jack Allard, 25, a former college lacrosse star, has reportedly been in a medically induced coma for more than a week, although his family says he had no medical problems before his infection.

And Twitter was rife with threads like: “One of my friends has COVID-19 and is in the ICU. He's in his late 20s and not in an at-risk population. I don't know what's going on.”