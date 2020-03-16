COVID-19: Is Primary Care Ready to Switch to Telemedicine?

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 27, 2020 -- For decades, we've been promised that telemedicine will save primary care money and time. Yet somehow, for most NHS GP services, face-to-face consultations have remained standard operating procedure. Why go to the hassle of introducing video consultations, when everyone can pop down to the surgery?

The COVID-19 pandemic has abruptly changed all that. Practices across the country are hastily setting up video links, introducing universal remote triage and discovering ways for staff to work from home in self-isolation. Could this be the end of the GP surgery visit?

What's Happening Now?

London GP Dr Farah Jameel, a member of the BMA's General Practice Committee executive team, says practices have moved to triage first, so patients are not offered in-person appointments until they have had a remote assessment of their needs.

"How you choose to triage patients is down to you as a practice. You could telephone patients, you can use online assessment forms, you could choose to provide a video consultation. You could literally send emails back and forth."

The key point is to make a quick clinical assessment of who needs to be dealt with, by whom, and what is the best format for the appointment. Not an easy task, with "unprecedented demand" when "anxiety levels are through the roof".

It is "a different way of dealing with patients", she says. "But it's not something that will come as a complete surprise or shock to practices – they will have been using different modes of online triage and consultation for years." Telephone appointments are not new, and Dr Jameel says there has been a push since 2018 to get practices signed up to online consultations.

"It's the lacking infrastructure which is the main problem, not the will to use it," she says.

Professor Trisha Greenhalgh, professor of primary care health sciences at the University of Oxford, has produced a guide on introducing video consultation for practices during the COVID-19 pandemic. She agrees that infrastructure is a problem: "Some of them [GPs] are making it work and some are really struggling because they haven't got the infrastructure. Infrastructure issues are going to be mission critical."