Shortages Looming for Respirators, Masks, Gowns

FRIDAY, March 27, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Nearly half of U.S. health care facilities are already or nearly out of respirators worn by staff to protect against infection as they care for COVID-19 patients, a new survey shows.

One in five facilities have no respirators and 28% are almost out of the filtering face masks, which provide advanced protection against viral infection, the online survey of 1,140 infection preventionists found.

The survey also found shortages in face shields, hospital masks, goggles and other personal protective equipment (PPE) that hospital workers wear as they treat people infected with the coronavirus.

"The results paint a disturbing and alarming picture," said Katrina Crist, chief executive officer of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC), which sponsored the survey. "Shortages of critical PPE and disinfection supplies are jeopardizing our ability to safely treat patients and protect the health care workers who put their lives on the line every day."

Respirators are running short because they aren't needed as often in normal times, and so aren't kept in heavy stock, said Benjamin Klos, an instructor and registered nurse at the West Virginia University School of Nursing.

"Where a health care worker might use 50, 100, 150 gloves per day, they may only use 10 to 20 masks per week. So, less respiratory PPE equipment is kept on hand," Klos said in a university news release. "The problem is that the respiratory PPE is now being used as frequently as gloves."

The survey also found that of PPE stores:

Plastic face shields are nearly out in 37% of facilities surveyed, and completely out in 13%.

Nearly one in three facilities are almost out of face masks, and 48% are running low.

Two in five facilities are completely or almost out of safety goggles, and another 38% are running low.

About one in four facilities are completely or nearly out of hospital gowns, and 44% are running low.

Citing these shortages, APIC issued a call Friday for President Donald Trump to immediately activate the Defense Production Act, which gives the president the power to pressure private industry into producing supplies for the national defense.