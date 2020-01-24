Zuckerberg, Gates Give Millions to COVID-19 Fight

March 27, 2020 -- A donation of $25 million for research into possible COVID-19 treatments will be made by the Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and others.

The Chan Zukerberg Initiative is the charitable group of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Dr. Priscilla Chan.

The groups will create what they're calling the "therapeutics accelerator to fight coronavirus," Chan said on CBS This Morning.

The collective's goal is "to fund a group to screen all the drugs that we know have potential effects against coronavirus," Chan said.