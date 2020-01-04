What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 30, 2020 -- On March 19, Gene Dorio, MD, a geriatrician at a two-physician practice in Santa Clarita, California, called his staff together to decide whether to stay open in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have seven people, and I did not want to put any of them at risk," he said. "We don't want to put patients at risk, either." The practice had been operating successfully for many years.

The practice's finances were being threatened by an abrupt and very significant decline in patient visits. "People have been canceling all the time," he said. "They're canceling out of fear. I saw five patients today, and I usually see 10 to 14 patients a day."

After much discussion, "we decided to stay open," he said. "That's the most important thing we can do for our patients and this community."

The staff will meet again in a few weeks to reassess their future. "This is a fluid situation," Dorio said. If things do not improve financially, he does not rule out the possibility of having to close.

At medical practices across the country, the COVID-19 pandemic is threatening not only the lives of staff and patients but also the economic well-being of the practices themselves, and many are contemplating closing.

Many patients are not showing up for appointments. In addition, practices such as Dorio's are advising older patients, who are at higher risk for mortality, not to come in, and they are canceling nonurgent visits. "Financially speaking, we are shooting ourselves in the foot," Dorio said.

In addition, many hospitals are canceling elective procedures, which are an important source of income for a wide array of specialists, including gastroenterologists, orthopedic surgeons, and cardiologists. The thinking is that elective surgeries would take away important resources from COVID-19 patients and that elective-surgery patients would be put at risk of getting the virus.

The financial pain for practices came abruptly, says Steve Messinger, president of ECG Management Consultants in Washington, DC. "The first half of March was somewhat normal for practices," he said. "In the second half of March, things escalated dramatically."