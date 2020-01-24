Grandparents 'Grounded' From COVID-19 Crave Contact

March 30, 2020 -- When Polly Connell found out her grandchildren's Boston schools were closing over concern about the growing number of COVID-19 cases, her reaction was instant and well, grandmotherly.

"I'll just come," Connell told her son, John. She was ready to make the 200-mile drive to Boston immediately to watch her two grandkids there. But her son, in what she says is the first instance of role reversal, shut her down quickly.

"He said, 'No, you're not, you're not coming, Mom,''' she remembers. Concerned about her health, Connell's son reminded her that Boston was densely populated and at risk for more COVID-19 cases than her home in Underhill Center, VT, with about 3,000 people.

As the ''social distancing'' messages grew along with case numbers, and public health experts cautioned that older adults and those with underlying health conditions are especially vulnerable, Connell, 71, got it. "I'm not going to anyone's house," she says. She and her husband, John, know that trips to see any of their four grandchildren are out of the question right now.

Like Connell, legions of grandparents across the country are dealing with being ''grounded." In some cases, grandparents make the decision; in others, adult children do. At the end of a recent White House press briefing, Deborah Birx, MD, response coordinator for the Coronavirus Task Force, said with a sigh that she hadn't seen her own grandchildren in weeks.

The decision to stay away reinforces the message that infectious disease exerts like Len Horovitz, MD, a pulmonologist and internist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, tells his patients who are grandparents. For now, he says, staying apart is best. "If the number of cases go down, we will reevaluate," Horovitz says.

Staying apart, however, does not mean staying unconnected. Grandparents and grandchildren have turned to technology and other means to keep relationships strong.