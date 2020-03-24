Abortion Access Shifting in Some States Amid COVID-19

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 31, 2020 -- Every US state has declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the restrictions included in those executive orders vary greatly across the country. Although many require the cancellation or postponement of non-essential medical procedures to preserve personal protection equipment (PPE), an increasingly confusing aspect of these orders is how they apply to abortion.

On Friday, Oklahoma, Alabama, and Iowa joined Texas and Ohio in banning most surgical abortions in their states. The status of medical abortions is unclear and also appears to vary across these states.

Texas clinics had halted both surgical and medical abortions. However, a group of abortion providers filed a joint lawsuit on Friday to ensure women had access to the procedure during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a response issued late Monday, the US district court in the Western District of Texas granted abortion providers a temporary restraining order that, for now, allows abortion services to continue during the pandemic.

Further, a lawsuit filed March 30 challenges Oklahoma's ban on abortions following a March 27 clarification from the governor's office that all abortions, including medical abortions, are not defined as medical emergencies and, thus, are not allowed during coronavirus-related restrictions on medical procedures.

Additional lawsuits were filed Monday challenging similar bans in Alabama, Iowa, and Ohio.

The actions of these states, and indications from a handful of others that they may issue similar restrictions, have elicited a host of furious responses from medical groups and abortion providers reinforcing the message that surgical abortions cannot be considered "elective."

Using Pandemic and Need for PPE Is Not Legit, Critic Says

A March 18 statement from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and other physician organizations stresses that abortion should not be categorized as a procedure that can be delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Abortion is...a time-sensitive service for which a delay of several weeks, or in some cases days, may increase the risks or potentially make it completely inaccessible. The consequences of being unable to obtain an abortion profoundly impact a person's life, health, and well-being," the statement notes.