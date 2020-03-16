COMMENTARY: COVID-19 Is Making Moral Injury to Physicians Much Worse

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 01, 2020 -- Physicians and other healthcare professionals experienced significant moral injury before the COVID-19 pandemic. Physicians routinely encountered barriers to providing the kind of care they knew their patients needed. Moral injury is defined as "…perpetrating, failing to prevent, bearing witness to, or learning about acts that transgress deeply held moral beliefs and expectations."

Those deeply held moral beliefs are the oaths clinicians took to put patients first. The struggle for patient primacy was universal in the pre-COVID-19 business framework of healthcare.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, those same challenges have morphed and magnified, joined by new threats that come with severely constrained resources. It will be more critical than ever for administrators and clinicians to work together during this time to assess resources, to manage those that are limited, and to face the profound risks attendant in this rapidly evolving environment. Failure to work together may leave a generation of clinicians doubting and distrustful of the moral fabric of our healthcare system and its leadership.

SARS-CoV-2 represents a worst-case scenario for a novel infectious disease. It is a highly transmissible, very virulent respiratory illness with a period of asymptomatic infection and viral shedding whose presentation is highly variable.

By definition, there was no preparation for this disease, neither diagnostically nor therapeutically.

Physicians watched, fearing that a tsunami of patients would overwhelm their healthcare systems, preventing them from adequately caring for the ill or managing their own substantial risk. Despite clear evidence of a pathogenic wildfire tearing through China and Italy, consuming personal protective equipment (PPE) at unprecedented rates, many US hospitals continued to perform elective procedures—burning through PPE that would soon be critical to protect healthcare workers—for weeks after the first alarms sounded.

Some hospitals continued to schedule elective surgery despite recommendations from many organizations to cease. There were clear predictions of worldwide demand for PPE and consequent supply chain challenges; just-in-time purchasing readily fails in a crisis.

The first case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in mid-November 2019. Now, only a few weeks into the US spread, but fully 4 months after the disease appeared, the dire straits of many US hospitals, and their failure to adequately prepare, is becoming clear. In a survey conducted last week, nearly one third of hospitals responding were out, or nearly out, of masks, face shields, and respirators. This represents an untenable situation for doctors: Patients will be in desperate need and doctors will face unacceptably high risk to care for them.