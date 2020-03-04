How Scientists Predict How Many People Will Get COVID-19

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 01, 2020 -- Projections of the number of people the novel coronavirus could infect, and how many it may ultimately kill, change by the day.

On Tuesday, Deborah Birx, MD, the coronavirus response coordinator for the White House, warned some 100,000 to 240,000 people in the US are likely to die from COVID-19. A little more than a week earlier, on March 21, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he expected between 40% to 80% of New Yorkers to become infected with the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. California's governor Gavin Newsom landed on the virus reaching 56% of his state in a letter he wrote to President Trump on March 18. And in a study published March 16, researchers from the Imperial College of London cautioned that without adopting social distancing measures, 81% of the US would be infected.

So, what should we expect?

For the general public, these ranges help demonstrate the potential impact of adhering to physical distancing guidelines to substantially reduce the number of infections and stem the flow of patients overwhelming healthcare facilities all at once. Hospital systems and policymakers use these estimates from federal and local levels to anticipate how high the surge of COVID-19 patients might be, and to prepare the intensive care unit beds, emergency room capacity, and ventilators necessary to care for the sick. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington posts daily updates to its models of future need for hospital resources, and as of Tuesday projected COVID-19 patients will need 220,643 total hospital beds (32,976 in ICUs), and 26,381 ventilators at the epidemic peak on April 15.

Here's a guide to where these numbers come from.

To model the course of an epidemic, epidemiologists need to know how contagious a virus is, how long people are infectious, the number of people currently infected, and the population susceptible to infection. Models can also account for basic characteristics of a community such as population density, age distribution, underlying health, average household size, and the frequency and nature of social interactions.