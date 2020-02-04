A Decade of Telemedicine Policy Has Advanced in Just 2 Weeks

The rapid spread of COVID-19 forced Seemal Desai, MD, to make an excruciating choice; he could either shutter his busy dermatology practice in Plano, Texas, or switch most patient consults to telemedicine, which he'd never used.

But as soon as he learned that telehealth regulations had been relaxed by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and that reimbursement had been broadened, Desai and his staff began to mobilize.

"Kaboom! We made the decision to start doing it," he told Medscape Medical News. "We drafted a consent form, uploaded it to our website, called patients, changed our voice greeting, and got clarity on insurance coverage. We've been flying by the seat of our pants."

"I'm doing it because I don't have a choice at this point," said Desai, who is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) board of directors and its coronavirus task force. "I'm very worried about continuing to be able to meet our payroll expenses for staff and overhead to keep the office open."

"Flying by the Seat of Our Pants" to See Patients Virtually

Dermatologists have long been considered pioneers in telemedicine. They have, since the 1990s, capitalized on the visual nature of the specialty to diagnose and treat skin diseases by incorporating photos, videos, and virtual-patient visits. But the pandemic has forced the hands of even holdouts like Desai, who clung to in-person consults because of confusion related to HIPAA compliance issues and the sense that teledermatology "really dehumanizes patient interaction" for him.

In fact, as of 2017, only 15% of the nation's 11,000 or so dermatologists had implemented telehealth into their practices, according to an AAD practice survey. In the wake of COVID-19, however, that percentage has likely more than tripled, experts estimate.

Now, dermatologists are assuming the mantle of educators for other specialists who never considered telehealth before in-person visits became fraught with concerns about the spread of the virus. And some are publishing guidelines for colleagues on how to prioritize teledermatology to stem transmission and conserve personal protective equipment (PPE) and hospital beds.