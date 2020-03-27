COMMENTARY: NYU Med Student Joins COVID Fight: 'Time to Step Up'

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 02, 2020 -- On the evening of March 24, I got the email. When the bolded letters "We ask for your help" flashed across my screen, I knew exactly what was being asked of me: to graduate early and join the fight against COVID-19.

It would be a lie to say that my immediate reaction was to volunteer.

For the 120 fourth-year medical students in my class at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, the arrival of that email was always more a question of when than if. Similar moves had already been made in Italy as well as the United Kingdom, where the surge in patients with COVID-19 has devastated hospitals and left healthcare workers dead or drained. The New York hospitals where I've trained, places I have grown to love over the past 4 years, are now experiencing similar horrors. Residents and attending doctors—mentors and teachers—are burned out and exhausted. They need help.

Like most medical students, I chose to pursue medicine out of a desire to help. On both my medical school and residency applications, I spoke about my resolve to bear witness to and provide support to those suffering. Yet, being recruited to the front lines of a global pandemic felt deeply unsettling. Is this how I want to finally enter the world of medicine? The scope of what is actually being asked of me was immense.

Given the onslaught of bad news coming in on every device I had cozied up to during my social distancing, how could I want to do this? I've seen the death toll climb in Italy, with dozens of doctors dead. I've seen the photos of faces marred by masks worn for 12-16 hours at a time. I've been repeatedly reminded that we are just behind Italy. Things are certainly going to get worse.

It sounds selfish and petty, but I feel like COVID-19 has already robbed me of so much. Yet that was my first thought when I received the email. The end of fourth year in medical school is supposed to be a joyous, celebratory time. We have worked years for this moment. So many of us have fought burnout to reach this time, a brief moment of rest between being a medical student and becoming a full-fledged physician.