Hard Truths From Infectious Disease Specialists

APRIL 03, 2020 -- We should expect more deaths from COVID-19 than previously predicted, leaders of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) said at a press briefing Friday.

The models on which the current national estimate of US mortality from COVID-19 are based assume that optimal social distancing will be practiced across the country, said Rochelle Walensky, MD, vice chair of IDSA's HIV Medicine Association and chief of the infectious diseases division at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Under that scenario, the White House has said, the range of mortality would be 100,000 to 240,000 deaths.

However, Walensky noted, "We're not properly social distancing. We're not doing enough. And in that case, the models were wrong. Our prevention activities were not as robust as the models suggested, so the number of deaths will be higher."

When the number of COVID-19 cases declines, Walensky cautioned, some degree of social distancing will still be needed. "We can't think about not social distancing anymore until we can understand what it means to go from mitigation back to containment [of the coronavirus].

"When we go from mitigation to containment, that means that anyone who is symptomatic has access to a test, and we have to make sure that a person who tests positive is able to self-isolate and that we can 'contact trace' all of those people. We're talking about blanketing tests so they're universally available to anyone at any time."

Thomas File Jr, MD, president of the IDSA and chair of the infectious disease division at Summa Health in Akron, Ohio, added, "As we go back from mitigation to containment, everyone is anxious to get back to business as usual. But I'm not sure we'll ever get back to business as usual. The whole concept of promoting good health practices is going to have to continue even after we're in the downslope. By that, I mean staying home if you're sick, washing your hands, avoiding touching your face. We'll have to continue those practices, even if there's a downslope of this virus epidemic in our country and in the world pandemic."