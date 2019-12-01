COMMENTARY: Iranian Doctors 'Dance' to Defy Coronavirus

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 03, 2020 -- If it weren't for Dr Mohammad Molaei, a radiologist in Qom, Iran, who insisted that his dying brother be tested for the novel coronavirus, Iranian officials would have remained in denial for many more days. In early February, infectious disease experts from Qom and Mashhad had sounded the alarm about a new pattern of influenza that quickly progresses and takes down even the fittest of patients with peculiar radiologic findings, but the health ministry refused to take them seriously.

By February 18, when the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Dr Molaei's brother, Iranian health officials were on their second trip to Qom, aiming to calm the hysteria about the "seasonal pattern of influenza" that "should not be cause for concern," according to news reports in Farsi. Ironically, the confirmatory call came during the meeting and reportedly drained all color from the official's face.

In Iran we celebrate the Persian New Year on the first day of spring, March 20. We dress up in new clothes, sit around our decorated "Haft-seen," exchange kisses on the exact moment of the spring equinox, and then visit even the most distant relatives to eat sweets and dried nuts.

We so desperately looked forward to this Nowruz! Iran had experienced an exceptionally horrible year. Multiple earthquakes and floods had added to the economic hardships of crippling sanctions and a government that seems unable to get its priorities right. An uprising over increased fuel prices had been brutally crushed in the fall and the country had barely escaped all-out war against the world's most powerful military, before feeling the chill of winter in the form of a shot-down passenger plane.

COVID-19 was the salt on our many wounds, robbing us of the kisses, the parties, and the sweet hopes of a new beginning.

Iranian officials had been in a state of denial about the possibility of COVID-19 reaching their country. Memories of the last triple pandemic of famine, cholera, and the Spanish flu brought to Iran by British WWI troops had faded into historic amnesia along with the 9 million Iranians it had killed. Moreover, Iran had suffered minimally from contagions caused by SARS, Avian flu, and H1N1, giving it a sense of invincibility.