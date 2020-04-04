AHA COVID-19 CVD Registry to Collect Data on CV Outcomes

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 04, 2020 -- The American Heart Association (AHA) has developed a COVID-19 cardiovascular disease (CVD) patient registry to collect cardiovascular-focused data and provide insights into care and adverse CV outcomes.

"Our goal is to understand the impact of COVID-19 on the development of cardiac conditions and complications in hospitalized patients," Mariell Jessup, MD, AHA chief science and medical officer, told Medscape Medical News.

Emerging data in patients with COVID-19 suggest a strong association of elevated troponin, N-terminal pro B-type natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP), D-dimer, and C-reactive protein (CRP) with poor outcomes, Jessup explained.

"Our comprehensive registry will collect serial cardiac biomarkers, clinical data, laboratory and cardiovascular test results, cardiovascular and COVID-19 medications, and clinical outcomes in COVID-19 patients," she said.

The AHA COVID-19 CVD registry will be available starting in May to hospitals currently participating in the Get With the Guidelines (GWTG) quality improvement program. Data collected in the registry will also be available to researchers through the AHA Institute for Precision Cardiovascular Medicine.

"Hospital abstractors will enter data into an online portal housed within our Get With The Guidelines registry infrastructure. This is a similar process to the other data collected by our quality improvement programs," Jessup said.

The AHA will recruit sites to participate from its network of 2400 GWTG hospitals, and the committee, as "scientific champions, will also call on their network of peers to identify hospitals to participate," Jessup told Medscape Medical News.

"Having sufficient data is the first step to understanding the impact of COVID-19 on cardiovascular health," John Warner, MD, chair of the quality oversight committee and past volunteer president of the AHA, said in a statement.

"As a trusted resource for data and research, with an entry point in more than 2400 US hospitals, the American Heart Association is uniquely positioned to gather data quickly and accurately," said Warner, executive vice president for Health System Affairs at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas.

Volunteer steering committee members for the COVID-19 CVD Registry include:

- Sandeep R. Das, MD, MPH, director for quality and value, Cardiology Division, UT Southwestern Medical Center (co-chair)