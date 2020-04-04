What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 04, 2020 -- Dr Alberto Bassi, a 62-year-old Italian dermatologist, was still hospitalized in the town of Castel San Giovanni in Piacenza, Italy, and on oxygen when he decided to send a message to all his fellow physicians: "I'm now in the hospital with COVID-19 pneumonia. Tocilizumab changed everything."

He posted to Medscape Consult, a crowdsourced social media platform in which clinicians share and discuss real cases, and a frenzy of questions from healthcare providers tackling COVID-19 ensued.

Bassi's case is one of several confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 being discussed on Consult. One confirmed case showed classic respiratory symptoms that progressed rapidly in a 43-year-old Italian man. Anothershowed gastrointestinal symptoms — vomiting and diarrhea — that were resistant to therapy and no pulmonary symptoms. In more than 40 other threads, doctors from around the world are discussing epidemiology, comorbidities, and investigative treatments.

Bassi's symptoms started on March 8: fever, cough, and muscle aches. He suspects he was exposed at a hospital in Correggio, Italy where he underwent retinal surgery 2 weeks before.

Initially, he took acetaminophen and rested, but 2 days later his oxygen saturation "had dropped from 98% to 88% with progressive respiratory failure," he told Medscape by email. On the recommendation of the chief of the local ICU, a close friend, Bassi was hospitalized, and clinicians took a nasal swab to confirm COVID-19. Over the following days he received a treatment regimen of Plaquenil (hydroxychloroquine), lansoprazole, antiretroviral therapy, enoxaparin, and methylprednisolone (intravenous).

Then, after one dose of tocilizumab, an immunosuppressant used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, Bassi's breathing improved almost immediately, he said in an email interview. Tocilizumab is an interleukin-6 receptor antagonist, blocking the proinflammatory IL-6 from its binding site and stopping the uncontrolled inflammatory response that may be a cause of mortality in some COVID-19 patients. A recent retrospective study of 150 patients in China suggested virally activated hyperinflammation may be a major cause of COVID-19 mortality.

As one physician commented on Bassi's Consult post, "The second phase of [COVID-19] appears to be immunological. The virus may not even be present anymore and people die from the cytokine storm."