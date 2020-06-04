FDA Authorizes Use of Chinese-Approved Masks

April 6, 2020 -- Emergency use authorization of protective masks that don't meet American standards was announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The KN95 masks meet Chinese standards but not U.S. ones. They are almost identical in performance to U.S.-approved N95 masks, with slight differences in their specifications, The New York Times reported.

KN95 masks are suitable alternative when N95s aren't available, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

U.S. hospitals and other facilities are struggling to find enough N95 masks to provide to healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.