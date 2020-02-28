Position Statement Tackles Sleep to Prevent Physician Burnout

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 06, 2020 -- There is a pressing need to evaluate the role of sleep disruption, sleep deprivation, and circadian misalignment in physician well-being and burnout, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) says in a new position statement.

This may pave the way to develop effective countermeasures that promote healthy sleep, "with the goal of reducing burnout and its negative impacts such as a shrinking physician workforce, poor physician health and functional outcomes, lower quality of care and compromised patient safety," the AASM says.

The position statement on sleep and burnout in physicians was developed before the current COVID-19 pandemic hit, but it's even more relevant now with healthcare workers on the frontlines working long shifts back-to-back for days, Indira Gurubhagavatula, MD, MPH, who chairs the AASM public safety committee that developed the position statement, told Medscape Medical News.

Hospital leadership need to take a proactive role to make sure frontline workers have the opportunity for restorative sleep between shifts. This may mean rest breaks, nap rooms, counseling to reduce stress-related insomnia, and education about healthy sleep habits, she said.

"Helping them operate at their best by supporting healthy sleep means healthcare workers may be more effective at work," said Gurubhagavatula. Unfortunately, "we live in a society that tends to undervalue sleep," she said.

The position statement was published online February 28 in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine.

Burnout Underappreciated, Overlooked

Physician burnout is a "significantly underappreciated public safety issue, and sleep loss is often overlooked as a contributing factor," the statement notes.

While burnout prevalence is unknown, "recent estimates of physician burnout are quite high, approaching 50% or more, with mid-career physicians at highest risk," the statement authors note.

"Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, we were facing an epidemic of burnout among physicians. Surveys have revealed that around half of all practicing physicians are experiencing burnout," said Gurubhagavatula, with the Division of Sleep Medicine, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia.

There is a wide body of research on sleep deprivation and burnout among residents, but far less is known about sleep and burnout among practicing physicians, she noted.