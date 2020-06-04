Rapid Response to PTSD Therapy May Predict Long-term Improvement

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 06, 2020 -- Patients who experience a rapid response to cognitive processing therapy (CPT) for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) have a greater likelihood of sustained improvement, new research suggests.

A study of 136 veterans with PTSD showed that those who responded quickly to a 3-week CPT program were significantly more likely to report lower symptom scores 3 months post treatment compared with those participants who responded more slowly.

The results add to previous evidence that intensified, short-term treatment programs can accomplish long-term benefits, the investigators, led by Jenna Bagley, BS, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois, note.

"These findings show promise for the success of condensed evidence-based, trauma-focused interventions," they add.

Bagley was scheduled to present the study last month at the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA) Conference 2020. That conference was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reducing High Dropout Rates

PTSD treatments such as CPT and prolonged exposure have been shown to have high efficacy, but they have also been shown to have a nearly 40% dropout rate, the researchers note.

This problem has prompted a focus on shorter-term interventions that can deliver intensified treatment before participants drop out. However, evidence has been lacking as to the sustainability of symptom improvements that occur in a short period.

The researchers evaluated data on 136 veterans (66% men; mean age, 41 years) with PTSD who completed a non-Veterans Affairs, 3-week CPT-based intensive treatment program. Follow-up assessments were carried out at 3 months.

Symptom reduction rates represented the number of days from intake in the program to the first day a reduction was reported of at least 15 points on the PTSD Checklist for DSM-5 (PCL-5), which was indicative of a clinically meaningful improvement.

Results showed the longer that participants took to achieve a 15-point reduction from baseline on the PCL-5, the higher their PCL-5 score at the 3-month follow-up, representing greater ongoing symptoms (P = .04).

The amount of time to reach the 15-point reduction also predicted symptom reductions at the 3-month follow-up, even when controlling for the total change in PCL-5 score during the program (P = .03) and when controlling for type of trauma, such as combat or military sexual trauma.