'Stay on Angiotensin Drugs' Still the Message as Trials Begin

APRIL 06, 2020 -- Much remains unknown about the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and the disease it causes, COVID-19, but there appears to be consensus within the cardiology community that patients ill with the disease need not routinely discontinue the angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors or angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs).

In fact, there seems to be a growing chorus of experts suggesting that these drugs may actually be of benefit in COVID-19.

"[T]he biological plausibility of salutary effects of ACEs/ARBs in those with COVID-19 is intriguing," write the authors of a viewpoint article, Chirag Bavishi, MD, MPH, Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island; Thomas M Maddox, MD, MSc, Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri; and Frank Messerli, MD, University of Bern, Switzerland.

Several papers discussing this topic have been published in the last week, including the one by Bavishi et al published online April 3 in JAMA Cardiology.

Trials to test renin–angiotensin–aldosterone system (RAAS) blockers in COVID-19 patients are underway. Currently in the planning stage are two randomized controlled trials to test the initiation of the ARB losartan in patients with COVID-19 in the outpatient setting (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT04311177) and in the in-patient setting (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT04312009).

Still, both trials will be small and won't be completed before the spring of 2021. Other trials are also underway, but will take time. An observational study is beginning in Italy.

"Trials testing RAAS antagonists, including ones we are about to implement, in my opinion, form a strategic line of research toward secondary preventions, ie, halting disease progression in the early stages," said Majd AlGhatrif, MD, National Institute on Aging and Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, lead author of a second viewpoint article published online April 3 in JAMA Cardiology.

"In this active phase of the pandemic, early results can allow implementing these preventive measures at a scale compatible with that of the pandemic given the abundance of these medications in the market. If non-early results are conclusive, these will still be valuable, as we are expecting an additional cycle or two of this infection. We would rather not have these flares, but we better be prepared should they happen," he added in comments to theheart.org | Medscape Cardiology.