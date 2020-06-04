Trials Begin for Potential COVID-19 Drug

By Amy Norton

MONDAY, April 6, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- A drug originally developed to treat Ebola is getting a second chance in the spotlight, as research teams in the United States, Asia and Europe race to test it against the new coronavirus.

The drug, called remdesivir, has already been given to a limited number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, on a "compassionate use" basis. That included the first U.S. patient diagnosed with the disease -- a 35-year-old man in Washington state who sought care on Jan. 19, shortly after returning home from Wuhan, China.

He ended up in the hospital, and after his lung function deteriorated, he was placed on oxygen and later given an infusion of remdesivir. He improved the next day, his doctors reported recently in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The problem is, individual cases do not prove that a treatment works, or would even be safe if given to large numbers of patients.

"You can't assume it's safe and effective," said Dr. Babafemi Taiwo, chief of infectious diseases at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, in Chicago.

This week, Northwestern was among the latest U.S. medical centers to join a large-scale research effort sponsored by the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). It is putting remdesivir to the "gold standard" test in medicine: a controlled clinical trial.

Patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are being randomly assigned to receive either infusions of remdesivir or a placebo, in addition to standard care, including breathing support.

Dr. Victor Tapson is a pulmonary medicine specialist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, in Los Angeles. He explained that "we don't learn whether something really works without randomized clinical trials."

Cedars-Sinai also joined the NIAID trial this week, becoming one of a planned 75 sites worldwide to participate. Tapson is the hospital's site director, where the goal is to enroll up to 30 patients.

All of the trial patients will be sick enough to be hospitalized, but at varying stages of severity, according to Tapson. Some will be intensive care unit (ICU) patients on ventilators, while others will be less ill -- showing low oxygen levels, for example.