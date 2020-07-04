Coronavirus Social: Mourning Colleagues Lost to COVID-19

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 07, 2020 -- Clinicians and other healthcare workers are at high risk for coronovirus exposure because of the very work they do taking care of patients. Many have fallen ill. Hundreds have died from the virus, and the healthcare community has taken to social media to mourn their passing. It's the most important thing you'll see on your feeds today.

"Sadly, first Covid death from our @ucsf family: John Murray, a giant in pulmonary & ICU worlds and, ironically, one of the first to describe the lung disease that he succumbed to (ARDS)…from Covid-19…," tweeted Bob Wachter, MD, chair, Department of Medicine, University of California, San Francisco, with a link added to Murray's New York Times obituary.

Samara Afzal, MD, said goodbye to a nurse she worked with at Birmingham Hospital in England, "Woke up to the heartbreaking news that Areema has passed away on intensive care due to coronavirus.. she was devoted to her nursing job & always full of life..she's left 3 young children behind..I'm lost for words..I beg you all to stay at home and keep everyone safe…"

The passing of a young doctor in Detroit was also lamented in tweets. Chris Firlit, who was only 3 months away from finishing his 6-year residency in Detroit, died at the age of 37 over the weekend of suspected coronavirus, according to numerous Twitter posts and a long, emotional thread in the Reddit community /r/Residency. He leaves behind a wife and three children.

🕯RIP Dr. Chris Firlit 🙏



Incredibly sad that another young doctor died from #COVID19 on the frontline, only 37 yrs old!!!



Dr. Firlit was only 3 months away from finishing his 6-year residency in Detroit. He leaves behind a wife and 3 kids. 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/Eqs1sUAwuH — Andy Biotech (@AndyBiotech) April 5, 2020

Those are just three examples.

Medscape's "In Memoriam" lists more than 200 healthcare workers worldwide who have succumbed to the new coronavirus. The page has been shared more than 80,000 times on Facebook alone.