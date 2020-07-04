What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 07, 2020 --The guidelines on performing procedures in patients with known or suspected COVID-19 were released on March 20, 2020, by the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA).[1]

Performance of Procedures on Patients With Known or Suspected COVID-19

The patient should not be brought to the holding or postanesthesia care unit (PACU) areas. A designated operating room (OR) should be allocated and signs posted on the doors to minimize staff exposure.

If general anesthesia is not required, the patient should continue to wear the surgical mask.

If general anesthesia is used, the following apply:

A high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter should be placed between the Y-piece of the breathing circuit and the patient’s mask, endotracheal tube, or laryngeal mask airway.

Alternatively, for pediatric patients or other patients in whom the additional dead space or weight of the filter may be problematic, the HEPA filter should be placed on the expiratory end of the corrugated breathing circuit before expired gas enters the anesthesia machine.

The gas sampling tubing should also be protected by a HEPA filter, and gases exiting the gas analyzer should be scavenged and not allowed to return to the room air.

During laryngoscopy and intubation, the following apply: