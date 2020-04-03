What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 07, 2020 -- Lung cancer experts in Europe issued highly considered recommendations for the management of lung cancer during the COVID-19 crisis, the main intention of which is to minimize the risk of patients getting infected by SARS-CoV-2 while in hospital receiving treatment.

The recommendations were published online April 3 in ESMO Open.

"We know that having cancer increases the risk of dying of COVID-19, although not necessarily the risk of getting the virus and we also know that having lung cancer could increase the risk of pulmonary complications from SARS-CoV-2," lead author Alfredo Addeo, MD, University Hospital of Geneva, Switzerland, told Medscape Medical News.

"But patients who are often in the hospital have a higher risk of catching the virus. So this paper is not about not giving necessary treatment, it's about treating patients the best you can based on the area where you live and the resources you have and keeping patients away from the hospital as much as possible," he added.

"The main message is, try to personalize the care you deliver," Addeo said.

"Rather than remain rigid about how you've been treating patients thus far, try to think outside the box and find a way to minimize the risk of infection and if you have to limit treatment, discuss the pros and cons of your treatment plan with the patient and make sure the message is given clearly," he emphasized.

How Much Benefit?

The first general concept to keep in mind is: How likely is a patient is to benefit from treatment?

"All regimens with a survival benefit should be maintained and prioritised whenever possible," Addeo and colleagues observe. The other co-authors of the paper are Giuseppe Banna, MD, Ospedale Cannizzaro, Catania, Italy; Alessandra Curioni-Fontecedro, MD, University Hospital Zurich, Switzerland; and Alex Friedlaender, MD, University Hospital of Geneva.

For non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), neoadjuvant chemotherapy for locally advanced resectable disease and sequential/concurrent chemotherapy/radiation therapy for patients with stage III lung cancer — provided they have adequate respiratory function — should be started when possible and should not be stopped without justification, the authors point out.