Lessons From the HIV Epidemic for the COVID-19 Pandemic

APRIL 08, 2020 -- From a mostly quiet hospital, Karen Joynt-Maddox, MD, from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, is watching COVID-19 cases spread from Boston to New York City to nearby Illinois with grim certainty.

"There's no reason to think that we will be any different from any other area," she said. "We are just watching it and preparing and hoping that the extra lag time will give us a little more time to prepare in terms of supplies and capacity."

They're as prepared as they can be as a hospital system, she said. The head of her system has regular pandemic preparedness calls with the other two local systems that make up the majority of care in St. Louis and surrounding Illinois. That's comforting to Joynt-Maddox.

But she knows a larger problem is looming.

She sees it in the face of the recent patient with full time employment who came to the emergency department with a heart attack and left alive but likely bankrupted by the procedures she'd done. He was one of the 11.5% of Missourians without any kind of health insurance.

She thinks about the patients who leave the hospital who won't follow up on their heart failure treatment or get that CPAP machine because it's just out of their financial reach. She thinks of low-income residents of urban St. Louis who also work: the Uber drivers, or GrubHub delivery people, even the hairdressers. And she thinks of the members of the homeless and injection drug using communities in the city who leave the emergency department to "no care at all."

She and her colleagues spend a lot of time looking at Walmart's $4 prescription list, and they just plain don't prescribe some medicines because they know their patients can't afford it.

And then she adds to her worries what COVID-19 could do to her community.

Sick at the Intersection of the Stroke Belt and Diabetes Belt

"What are we going to do?" Joynt-Maddox asks. "They are sicker already. The healthcare and wealth disparities are already greater."