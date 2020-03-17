Nephrologists on Lessons Learned With Kidney Disease in COVID-19

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 08, 2020 -- As rates of new cases of COVID-19 show some encouraging signs of slowing in the hardest-hit countries of Spain and Italy, nephrologists in those and other badly affected places are sharing insights and experiences learned during the pandemic.

Although lung damage is the main feature of severe COVID-19, it is becoming crystal clear that the kidney is one of the other major organs involved, explained Annette Bruchfeld, MD, PhD, a professor of nephrology at Karolinska University Hospital in Sweden, during a webinar organized last week by the European Renal Association-European Dialysis and Transplant Association (ERA-EDTA).

Bruchfeld discussed results from the first wave of the outbreak in China, illustrating how kidney disease on admission or which develops during infection is a major complication of severe COVID-19 and a significant risk factor in death.

Meanwhile, Maria Jose Soler, MD, PhD, a nephrologist with the Vall d'Hebron University Hospital in Barcelona, Spain, provided a snapshot of COVID-19 among kidney dialysis and transplant patients from a Spanish Society of Nephrology registry. As of April 7, this included more than 600 patients, with mortality rates ranging from 17%-23% depending on whether they were transplant or dialysis patients.

"The mortality we're seeing with these [dialysis and transplant] patients is because COVID-19 pneumonia/disease can be very aggressive with a severe distress syndrome," Soler told Medscape Medical News.

She outlined how her team had tried various pharmacological interventions in their dialysis and transplant patients while acknowledging that proper studies are required to get definitive answers."Nephrologists hope that our patients, normally excluded from randomized controlled trials, will be...included. We need data for our patients and not just speculation."

Meanwhile, Umberto Maggiore, MD, of the Department of Nephrology, University Hospital of Parma, Italy, offered a glimmer of hope.

He reported that his team has used the gout drug colchicine, among others, in the successful treatment of two kidney transplant patients with COVID-19 who both recovered. The key, he believes, is starting treatment before patients become too sick."We have started using colchicine as an anti-inflammatory drug and we are starting a randomized controlled trial on this," he noted.