OSHA Guidance on Preparing the Workplace for COVID-19 (2020)

APRIL 08, 2020 -- Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has issued guidance on preparing workplaces for COVID-19. It focuses on the need for employers to implement engineering, administrative, and work practice controls and personal protective equipment (PPE), as well as considerations for doing so.[1]

To reduce the impact of COVID-19 outbreak conditions on businesses, workers, customers, and the public, it is important for all employers to plan now for COVID-19.

Development of an Infectious Disease Preparedness and Response Plan

Develop an infectious disease preparedness and response plan that can help guide protective actions against COVID-19.

Stay abreast of guidance from federal, state, local, tribal, and/or territorial health agencies and consider how to incorporate those recommendations and resources into workplace-specific plans.

Plans should consider and address the level(s) of risk associated with various worksites and job tasks workers perform at those sites.

Such considerations may include the following:

Where, how, and to what sources of SARS-CoV-2 workers may be exposed

Nonoccupational risk factors at home and in community settings

Controls necessary to address those risks

Follow federal and state, local, tribal, and/or territorial (SLTT) recommendations regarding development of contingency plans for situations that may arise because of outbreaks.

Preparation to Implement Basic Infection Prevention Measures

For most employers, protecting workers depends on emphasizing basic infection prevention measures. As appropriate, all employers should implement good hygiene and infection control practices, including the following: