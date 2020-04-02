Treating Rectal Cancer in the COVID-19 Era: Expert Guidance

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 09, 2020 -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, minimizing risks of infection to patients with cancer while maintaining good outcomes remains a priority. An international panel of experts has now issued recommendations for treating patients with rectal cancer, which includes using a short pre-operative course of radiotherapy (SCRT) and then delaying surgery.

Using SCRT translates to fewer hospital appointments, which will keep patients safer and allow them to maintain social distancing. The panel also found that surgery can be safely delayed by up to 12 weeks, and thus will allow procedures to be rescheduled after the pandemic peaks.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is a global emergency and we needed to work very quickly to identify changes that would benefit patients," said David Sebag-Montefiore, MD, a professor of clinical oncology at the University of Leeds and honorary clinical oncologist with the Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, who led the 15 member panel. "Our recommendations were published 20 days after our first meeting."

"This process normally takes many months, if not years," he said in a statement.

The recommendations were published online April 2 in Radiotherapy and Oncology.

The panel used the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) rectal cancer guidelines as a framework to describe these new recommendations.

Recommendations by Stage

The recommendations were categorized into four subgroups based on cancer stage.

Early stage

The ESMO guidelines recommend total mesorectal excision (TME) surgery without pre-operative radiotherapy for most cases.

Panel recommendation also strongly supports the use of TME without pre-operative radiotherapy.

Intermediate stage