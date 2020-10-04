Numbers Lacking on COVID-19-Infected Healthcare Workers

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 10, 2020 -- As of April 8, California reported that 1651 healthcare workers were infected with the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. But just how many healthcare workers are infected nationwide is unknown.

Although states and cities are regularly updating and publicly reporting overall COVID-19 infection numbers and deaths, few jurisdictions are tracking and publicly reporting how many healthcare workers have been infected.

Without that data, it's hard to determine areas in greatest need of personal protective equipment (PPE) or staff, Bianca Kiyoe Frogner, PhD, director of the University of Washington Center for Health Workforce Studies in Seattle, told Medscape Medical News.

Nationwide healthcare workers are being prioritized for testing, but without public reporting of data, it's a guess where the greatest risks lie, she said.

"Currently, the only consistent and reliable daily data point available from all 50 states is the number of deaths," Pinar Karaca-Mandic, PhD, a health economist at the University of Minnesota, and colleagues point out in an article about COVID-19 data reporting published online April 7 in in Health Affairs.

But even tracking of deaths is an overall statistic and not specific to healthcare workers and the healthcare infrastructure, they note.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) so far has not tracked infections among healthcare workers. However, the agency "is actively looking into the number of healthcare workers with COVID-19 and hopes to make this information public soon," a spokesperson told Medscape Medical News.

Johns Hopkins' COVID-19 tracker is a widely used resource for global and national numbers, but it does not specify how many healthcare workers have been infected.

New York state, the current epicenter of the crisis, does not track infections by healthcare workers.

"The Department of Health does not collect occupational status when someone is tested in New York state," Jill Montag, a spokesperson for the New York State Department of Health told Medscape Medical News. "While we are prioritizing testing for healthcare workers, nursing home employees, and first responders on the front lines, we do not have data of positive test results by occupation."