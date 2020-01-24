ASCO Announces Its Own COVID-19 and Cancer Registry

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 13, 2020 -- The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) has launched a registry to collect data on cancer patients with COVID-19 and is asking oncology practices across the United States to share information about their patients with the infection for educational purposes.

The new registry joins at least two other cancer and COVID-19 patient registries already underway in the US.

In a statement, ASCO President Howard "Skip" Burris III, MD said there is a need to know "how the virus is impacting our patients, their cancer treatment, and outcomes to inform current cancer care" and future care.

The web-based registry, known as the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Survey on COVID-19 in Oncology Registry, is open to all US oncology practices. Participating practices will receive an unspecified "nominal" payment for their data entry efforts.

The registry patient information will be stored on ASCO's 'Big Data' platform, known as CancerLinQ, but is being held apart from that pool of data. The registry information will not be available for commercial purposes, ASCO spokesperson Rachel Martin recently told Medscape Medical News.

Separately, CancerLinQ, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of ASCO, will continue to collect data from its participant oncology practices (as usual), including COVID-19 information.

CancerLinQ has been criticized by ethicists for allowing partner companies to sell access to its data (after stripping off patient identifiers), but without asking for patients' permission, as reported last year by Medscape Medical News.

Eleven practices, including academic enterprises, have so far expressed interested in participating in the ASCO COVID-19 Registry.

Participating practices are requested to send in details about cancer patients with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis. As well as a baseline data capture form, they will need to provide details of subsequent status, treatment, and outcomes. Some patient-identifying data, including zip code, date of birth, gender, race, ethnicity, type of cancer, and comorbidities, will be collected for the purposes of analysis.

ASCO hopes to learn about characteristics of patients with cancer most impacted by COVID-19; estimates of disease severity; treatment modifications or delays; implementation of telemedicine in the cancer treatment setting; and clinical outcomes related to both COVID-19 and cancer.